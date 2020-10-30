BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.41. 1,258,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 681,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.