Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $972.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bit-Z, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00108885 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,557,020 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Gate.io, Kraken, Bibox, IDAX, CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, MBAex, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, Bithumb, Coinsquare, FCoin, Kucoin, CoinEx, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Bitrue, Bitkub, OKEx, Hotbit, YoBit, Korbit, Indodax, ZB.COM, Koinex, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.