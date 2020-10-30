Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

BX stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

