Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

BE stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,742,496 shares of company stock worth $155,056,870. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $104,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

