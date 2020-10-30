Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $273.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.36 and a 200-day moving average of $255.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

