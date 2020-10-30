Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $215.38 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

