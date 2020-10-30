Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after buying an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

