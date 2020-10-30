Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,571 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $456.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.87 and a 200-day moving average of $432.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

