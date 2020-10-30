Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 lowered their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

