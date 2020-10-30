Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,924,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE:RTX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.