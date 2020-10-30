Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 121.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $328.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

