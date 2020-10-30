Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

