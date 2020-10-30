Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in 3M by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 16.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M by 58.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 476.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

