Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.67 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

