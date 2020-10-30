BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LND stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

