Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $692.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $693.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

