Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.