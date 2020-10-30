Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

