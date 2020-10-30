Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $136.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

