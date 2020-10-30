Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,335 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

