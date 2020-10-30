Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $10,535,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

