Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.35 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

