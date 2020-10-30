Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $125,929,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,275,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

