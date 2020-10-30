Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.97. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

