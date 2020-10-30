Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 to $7.19. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $7.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DECK opened at $257.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.