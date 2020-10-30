Brokerages Expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MobileIron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). MobileIron posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MobileIron.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

MobileIron stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. MobileIron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MobileIron during the first quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MobileIron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

