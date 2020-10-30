Brokers Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $30,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.