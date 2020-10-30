Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Up 210.9% in October

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 210.9% from the September 30th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.74 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

