Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%.

CAC stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Get Camden National alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.