Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $22.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,104.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,516 shares of company stock worth $4,832,854 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

