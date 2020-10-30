Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,665.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,461.90. The company has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,701.39.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

