Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

