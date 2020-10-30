Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.60 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE T opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.