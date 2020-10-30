Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.