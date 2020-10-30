Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CAT opened at $154.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

