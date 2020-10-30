CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBZ opened at $22.41 on Friday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $493,595. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

