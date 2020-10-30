CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

