CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.77

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 340297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.