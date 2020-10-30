Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

