Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

