Cedar Capital LLC Buys 104 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

