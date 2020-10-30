Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $276.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.