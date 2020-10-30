Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $314.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.