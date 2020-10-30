Cedar Capital LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 176,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

