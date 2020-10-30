Cedar Capital LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.