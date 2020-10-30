Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after buying an additional 827,776 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after acquiring an additional 824,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

