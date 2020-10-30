Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $233,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $117,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

