Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

WFC opened at $21.14 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

