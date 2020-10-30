Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $239,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

