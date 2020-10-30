Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

